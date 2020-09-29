Avoyelles pitches shutout against COVID Tuesday

For at least today (Sept. 29), Avoyelles Parish can be justified in borrowing Old Milwaukee beer's slogan, "It doesn't get any better than this."

No new cases, no deaths, 288 tests for the Louisiana Department of Health's Tuesday update on COVID-19 in the parish.

The most optimistic sign is that the two "zeroes" came in a report that looked at almost 300 tests. Those ":nos" wouldn't mean anything if there had been on a couple of dozen tests reported.

So for the second day in a row, Avoyelles has 1528 cases and 55 deaths. It has now tested 23,554 individuals during the six-month pandemic.

The state totals as of Tuesday were 165,624 cases (553 new cases since Monday), 5,308 deaths (up 10) and 2,306,533 tests (18,139 in Tuesday's report).