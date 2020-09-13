Avoyelles sees 21 COVID cases in 188 tests in Health Department weekend update

Whatever glitch occurred in Avoyelles' Friday COVID numbers that had the parish with one less case out of 445 tests was apparently corrected over the weekend.

Avoyelles weekend update was more in keeping with past reports, with 27 new cases to push the pandemic total to 1,419. The good news is there were no additional fatalities over the two days, leaving the parish's COVID death toll at 49.

There have been 20,912 COVID tests since March. With the emphasis now on positivity rates, the 188 weekend test results represent an 11 percent rate. The Phase 3 goal is 5 percent for two weeks, which would allow Avoyelles to reduce restrictions on bars and possibly participate in a pilot program to allow outdoor nursing home visitations.

The higher number of new cases -- 21 -- and the higher positivity rate for a single update could be related to the unusual results on Friday.

Counting Friday's results, the parish had 20 new cases over Friday-Sunday -- almost seven per day -- out of 633 test results. That represents a little over 3 percent positivity, which is "more positive" for the parish than the "high positive" test results.