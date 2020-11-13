Avoyelles sees 27-case increase in Friday COVID update

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 27 new confirmed cases of COVID in Avoyelles in its Friday update, bringing that number to 1850 since the pandemic began in March.

Beginning with the Friday report, the LDH is reporting parish-level information including molecular and antibody tests as well as confirmed and probable COVID cases and COVID-related deaths. Those numbers for Avoyelles show 1,901 total cases, including 51 probable COVID infections, and 67 deaths, 65 confirmed and two probable fatalities due to the virus. There have been 31,592 molecular tests and 371 antigen tests.

The increase from Thursday's report to Friday's in just the confirmed cases represents a positive rate of over 7 percent. The 27-case jump compares to a two-day report reflecting Wednesday and Thursday results of only eight new cases.