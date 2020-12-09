Avoyelles sees total COVID cases reduced in Wednesday update

Avoyelles Parish's official COVID count was reduced in Wednesday's report from the Louisiana Department of Health. The parish's revised pandemic totals as of Wednesday's report is 2,272, of which 2,239 have been identified molecular test, dubbed "confirmed," and 133 by a newer rapid-result test, which is being called "probable." That represents 14 fewer "confirmed" cases and two more "probable" cases than in Tuesday's report. The number of COVID-related deaths in the parish since March remained at 70 -- 68 "confirmed" and 2 "probable."

The state's pandemic totals as of Wednesday are 258,914 cases (241,348/17,566) and 6,684 deaths (6,393/291).

The state released its latest seven-day positive rate for Avoyelles Parish. The state adjusted the previous 6.0 percent positive rate for Nov. 19-25 down to 5.5 percent. However, the positive rate for Nov. 26-Dec. 2 was 7.5 percent. The rate for Dec. 3-9 will be reported next Wednesday (Dec. 16).