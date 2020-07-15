Avoyelles sets breaks its one-day record for new COVID cases

Avoyelles set a new one-day record for new coronavirus cases in the state's mid-day update Wednesday (July 15), with 37 new cases raising the parish's total to 549. The parish's COVID-related death toll remained at 17.

Statewide there were 2,089 new cases overnight, bringing the total COVID cases since March to 84,131. There were 14 additional deaths, raising the death toll to 3,351.

An aggressive and successful testing program in the parish has resulted in 8,147 COVID tests being conducted.

Using 42,000 as the estimated population of the parish, the official numbers indicate about 1.3 percent of parish residents have been infected since March with 6.7 percent of tests being positive. The numbers indicate almost 19.5 percent of the parish's residents have been tested.