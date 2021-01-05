Avoyelles sets one-day record for COVID cases

The problem with a "no show" Monday is the "catch up" Tuesday. The result of yesterday's 17 tests and two new cases for Avoyelles Parish was a record-setting 889 test results with 88 new cases.

This broke the recently set parish record of 79, of which 47 were confirmed with molecular tests. In this report, 72 of the 88 new cases were confirmed by molecular tests with 16 diagnosed with rapid result antigen tests.

The only good news in the Tuesday update was that there had been no additional deaths in the 24 hours since the last report.

As of Tuesday, the parish's pandemic totals since March are 2,809 total cases (2,569 / 240) and 90 deaths (86 / 4).

Statewide there have been 326,648 cases (295,825 / 30,823) and 7,635 deaths (7,241 / 394) since the pandemic began in March. As of Tuesday there were 1,974 COVID patients in Louisiana hospitals with 205 of them on ventilators with serious complications from the disease.