Avoyelles Sunday COVID upate: Five new cases, one more death

Avoyelles Parish had only five new cases since Friday, but recorded one more death in the coronavirus pandemic. As of the Sunday noon update, the state's official totals for Avoyelles were 1,143 cases, 37 deaths and 16,281 tests.

The apparent slow-down in new cases could be due to a lower than usual number of test results over that two-day period, with only 112 tests in the report since Friday's update.

Statewide there were 137,918 cases and 4,374 deaths since the pandemic hit Louisiana in March.