Avoyelles Thursday COVID report: 25 cases, two deaths

Avoyelles Parish's grim fight with COVID-19 got grimmer Thursday when the state reported an additional 25 cases and two COVID-related deaths in its noon update.

That brings the total number of cases to 2,196 -- 2,086 confirmed by molecular tests and 110 "probables" identified with an antigen test. There have now been 70 COVID-related deaths in the parish since March, with 68 of those "confirmed."

The state total is now 244,708 cases, confirmed and probable, and 6,524 deaths from the virus. The state's Thursday report showed 2,774 new cases and 23 additional deaths since the Wednesday update.