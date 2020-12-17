Avoyelles Thursday COVID update: 27 cases, one death

It was another double-digit increase in COVID cases for Avoyelles Parish in today's update from the Louisiana Department of Health. Test results since Wednesday identified 27 total cases -- 24 in molecular tests and three by antigen tests. There was also another death, bringing the number of confirmed COVID-related fatalities to 75 and another three classified as probable COVID deaths because the individuals were diagnosed using an antigen test. The parish's pandemic total is now at 2,425 cases (2276/149).

Statewide the COVID pandemic has resulted in 279,321 infections (257,483/21,838) and 6,964 deaths (6,637/327).

