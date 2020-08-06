Avoyelles tops 1,000 COVID cases in Aug. 6 update

Avoyelles Parish crossed a threshold nobody thought would happen just a few months ago. As of noon today (Aug. 6), the parish's official COVID-19 pandemic totals are 1,0002 with 29 deaths. That is a one-day increase of 15 cases and no change in the official death toll from Wednesday.

Statewide there are 127,246 cases and 4,028 deaths since the pandemic hit Louisiana in March. Those numbers reflect a 1703-case increase and 50 more deaths than were reported in the noon update on Wednesday.

The state has also updated its by-race numbers for Avoyelles Parish. Of the 29 deaths, 15 are black and 14 are white. In the case count, 353 are white, 337 are black and 140 are other race. There are 128 cases in which the victim's race is unknown.