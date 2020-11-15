Avoyelles' weekend COVID report: 12 new cases

Avoyelles Parish's may be worse than previously thought, based on the new way the state health department is reporting statewide and parish totals for cases and COVID-related deaths. As of the Friday update, the state now combines confirmed cases and deaths with "probable" cases and deaths. It is also including antigen test results with the molecular tests.

The two-day weekend update, covering test results from Saturday and Sunday, showed an increase of 12 confirmed cases since Friday, raising that total to 1862. There were no confirmed COVID-related deaths, leaving that figure at 65. The state notes there are 52 probable cases and two probable deaths that could be added to the confirmed numbers in the near future. For the time being, we will not be including the number of test results and the positivity rates for the daily or weekend reports.

The statewide pandemic total as of Sunday was 204,513 cases (196,924 confirmed, 7,589 probable) and 6,132 deaths (5,895 confirmed, 237 probable).