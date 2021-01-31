Avoyelles weekend COVID update: 13 cases, no deaths

Avoyelles Parish is still in the midst of the COVID "third wave," but the trend continues with fewer new cases per day and lower positive rates in the one-day reports.

The two-day weekend update released Sunday had only 13 new cases in 197 tests for an overall positive rate of 6.8 percent. There were no additional deaths since Friday.

Of the new cases, seven were in 147 molecular tests (4.7 percent positive) and six were among 50 rapid result antigen tests (12 percent positive).

As of Sunday, Avoyelles Parish's pandemic totals were 3,471 cases (3,065 molecular/406 antigen) and 110 deaths (104/6). The state's totals since March 2020 were 400,626 cases (349,697/50,929) and 8,859 deaths (8.,291/568).