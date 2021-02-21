Avoyelles weekend COVID update: 136 tests, 8 cases, no deaths

The weekend COVID update for Avoyelles Parish was somewhat "meh" -- neither alarming nor particularly optimistic. There were only 136 test results reviewed since Friday with a total of eight new cases and no additional deaths. There were 91 molecular tests with five positives (approximately 5.5 percent) and 45 rapid result tests with three positives (6.6 percent).

As of Sunday, the parish's pandemic total stood at 3,850 cases (3389 molecular/461 rapid result) and 117 deaths (111/6). The state totals for all tests was 424,176 and 9,466 deaths from the disease.