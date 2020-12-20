Avoyelles' weekend COVID update: 22 new cases, two deaths

Avoyelles Parish's COVID-related death toll increased by two in the weekend update from the state health department.

Since Friday's report, the parish had 22 new cases in the Sunday update -- 19 confirmed by molecular tests and three diagnosed by antigen tests which the state considers "probable" for COVID. Both COVID patients who died were "confirmed" cases.

As of Sunday, Avoyelles' pandemic totals are 2,465 cases (2,313 confirmed/152 probable) and 83 deaths (80/3).

The state's totals as of Sunday were 286,145 cases (263,059/23,056) and 7,042 deaths (6,711/331).