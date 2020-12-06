Avoyelles weekend COVID update: 29 cases, no deaths since Friday

The weekend COVID update for Avoyelles saw 29 new cases but no additional deaths. The state health department says there have been 2,249 cases (2,1238 confirmed and 121 probable) and 70 deaths (68/2) in the parish since March.

The state had 3,939 new cases and 36 deaths reported in the Sunday report, raising the statewide total to 251,123 (235,869/15,254) with 6,584 (6,309/275) COVID-realted deaths during the pandemic.