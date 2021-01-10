Avoyelles weekend COVID update: 46 cases, one death

Since this past Friday's update, Avoyelles Parish had 46 diagnoses of COVID and another COVID-related death, the state health department reported Sunday.

There were 35 positive results in 345 molecular tests and 11 positives in 66 rapid result antigen tests. The latest fatality had been diagnosed with a molecular lab test.

Sunday's report raised the pandemic totals for the parish to 3,000, with 2,709 by molecular tests and 291 with antigen tests. There have been 96 deaths (91/5).

The state pandemic numbers as of Sunday are 346,829 cases and 7,873 deaths.