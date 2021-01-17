Avoyelles weekend COVID update: 60 cases, 2 deaths

Avoyelles Parish reached a milestone in its war with COVID that few, if any, had thought would happen back in March 2020 -- the 100th death attributed to COVID-19.

As of the Sunday report from the Louisiana Department of Health, Avoyelles has had 3,197 cases of COVID -- 2,852 identified by molecular lab tests and 345 by quick result diagnostic antigen tests. It has had 100 deaths, with 95 victims' illness confirmed by a molecular test and five with antigen test results still classified as "probable" COVID-related deaths.

There were 60 new cases since the Friday report, with 44 "confirmed" and 16 "probable."

Statewide the total number of COVID diagnoses since March 2020 was 368,980 with 8,203 deaths.