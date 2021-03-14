Avoyelles' weekend COVID update: Three new cases, one death

COVID is still present in Avoyelles Parish, but it is a lot less obvious than it was earlier this year. In the weekend COVID update released by the Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday, Avoyelles had a net gain of three cases out of 271 tests. The parish had one additional death believed to be COVID-related.

There were five positives among 246 molecular lab tests. There were 25 rapid results with no new cases. Two rapid result cases previously credited to Avoyelles Parish were subtracted from the parish's pandemic total.

As of Sunday, the year-long pandemic totals for Avoyelles were 3,969 cases (3,480 "confirmed" by molecular tests, 489 "probable" from rapid results) and 119 deaths (111/8). The state totals were 437,393 cases and 9,884 deaths.