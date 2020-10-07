Avoyelles' weekly positivity rate back over 5 percent

In Avoyelles' journey through the Phase 3 wilderness, the parish missed the "promised land" by a 10th of a percent, according to the Wednesday update on weekly COVID positivity rates.

After improving from 6.1 percent positive in the Sept. 10-16 period to only 3.7 percent positive test results for the seven days of Sept. 17-23, the Crossroad Parish took the wrong fork and ended up at 5.1 percent positive for the Sept. 24-30 period.

To get off the health department's "naughty list" a parish must have two consecutive weeks with less than 5 percent positive test results, which would indicate the presence of COVID is decreasing.

"Doing the math" for the seven days from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7 doesn't look good for the prospects of starting that two-week comeback this week. Avoyelles had 70 cases in 1,073 tests during that period -- a 6.4 percent positive rate. That is literally a case of one step forward and two steps back for the past three weeks.

In Wednesday's update, Avoyelles had seven new cases, no additional deaths and 75 test results, which made for a disappointing 9.3 percent one-day positivity rate since Tuesday's report.

As of Wednesday the parish's official pandemic totals are 1,599 cases, 58 deaths and 24,710 individuals tested. Statewide totals are 170,097, 5,411 deaths and over 2.4 million tests.