Cases top 800 in Avoyelles

Today's update from the Louisiana Department of Health was the largest increase for Avoyelles Parish. However, because the state did not release an update on Saturday the 46-case increase did not break the parish's daily record for new COVID-19 cases. However, it did push the number of cases Avoyelles has had since the pandemic began in March to 827. The parish's COVID-related death toll increased by one, to 24.

Statewide there have been 107,574 COVID cases since March with 3,651 deaths. There are 1,557 COVID victims in hospitals with 184 of those on ventilators.

As of the noon Sunday report, there have been 11,425 COVID tests conducted in Avoyelles Parish -- a 7.2 percent positivity rate.