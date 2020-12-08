'Catch up' Tuesday report shows 31 new COVID cases in Avoyelles

As expected, Monday's four-case update for Avoyelles Parish was followed with a 31-case increase in COVID infections in the state health department's report for today. Of the 31 new cases, 21 were in results from molecular tests -- designated as "confirmed" in the current system the state uses. The other 10 were in results of the newer antigen tests, which the state labels as "probable."

There were no additional COVID-related deaths in the parish in Tuesday's report. Since March the parish has had 2,284 cases (2,153 confirmed and 131 probable) and 70 deaths (68/2).

The state reported 2,429 new cases and 45 additional deaths since Monday. Its pandemic totals are now 254,562 cases (238,676/14,886) and 6,652 deaths (6,464/289).