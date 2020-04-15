Covid-19 deaths now officially total three in Avoyelles Parish.

As of noon, there was a total to 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Avoyelles Parish, down from 65 from yesterday with the official count of the three deaths.

The parish has conducted 571 COVID tests.

The state has not released figures of how many people in Avoyelles are in the hospital with severe symptoms, at home with mild symptoms or have fully recovered from the illness. A local source said last reports were of three individuals still hospitalized and five ordered to remain isolated for out-patient treatment. Some of the 64 positive cases have fully recovered from the disease, a reliable source said.

STATE DEATHS

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, 21,951 positive cases have been confirmed in the state with 1103 deaths..

Schools and many businesses remain closed as the "Stay at Home" strategy is the main weapon of defense against COVID-19 until there is a vaccine and/or cure.

TIMELINE OF AVOYELLES

The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:

March 22 - First case reported

March 24 - 2 new cases, total 3

March 23- (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)

March 25 - 2 new cases, total 5

March 26 - 3 new cases total 8

March 27 - 3 new cases, total 11

March 28 - 2 new cases, total 13

March 29 - 0 new cases, total 13

March 30 - 1 new case, total 14

March 31 - 5 new cases, total 19

March 31 - First death from Coronavirus reported in Avoyelles

April 1 - 12 new cases, total 31

April 2 - 3 new cases, total 34

April 3 - 3 new cases, total 37

Parish wide curfew takes effect

April 4 - 0 new cases, total 36 (duplicate test removed)

April 5 - 1 new case, total 37

April 6 - 3 new cases, total 40

April 7 - 5 new cases, total 45

April 8 - 3 new cases, total 48

Local hospital report blood shortage

April 9 - 8 new cases, total 56

April 10 - 0 new cases total 56

April 11 - 5 new cases, total 61

April 12 - 0 new cases, total 61

April 13 - 3 new cases, total 64

April 14 - 0 new cases, 2 deaths

April 15 - 0 new cases, total 64, 3 deaths

In surrounding parishes, Rapides and St. Landry are each reporting more positive cases than Avoyelles:

PARISHES SHARING A COMMON BORDER WITH AVOYELLES AS OF APRIL 11:

Catahoula - 20 cases with 1 fatal case;

Concordia - 17 cases, with one death

Evangeline - 34 cases

Lasalle - 10 cases

Pointe Coupee - 40 cases, with two deaths

Rapides - 168 cases with 5 deaths

St. Landry - 109 cases with 11 deaths

West Feliciana - 45 positive cases

STATEWIDE

April 5 - 13,010 cases, 477 deaths, 1,803 in hospitals

April 6 - 14,867 cases, 512 deaths, 1,890 in hospitals

April 7 - 16,284 cases, 582 deaths

April 8. 17,030 cases, 652 deaths, 1,983 in hospitals

April 10 - 19,253 cases, 755 deaths, 2,054 hospitalized

April 11 0 20,014 cases, 806 deaths, 2,067 hospitalized

April 13 - 21,016 cases, 884 deaths, 2,134 hospitalized

April 15, 21,951 cases, 1,103 deaths, 1,943 hospitalized