COVID in Avoyelles: 206 cases, 11 deaths since start of pandemic in March

Louisiana began the week with news that it has had over 50,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 3,000 deaths from the disease.

Avoyelles' numbers are 206 cases with 11 deaths. The parish has conducted 4,139 tests.

The uptick in numbers came just a few hours before Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce whether the state will proceed to Phase 3 of the "return to normal" plan, or if Phase 2 will be extended.