COVID cases now total 37 in Avoyelles
As of Friday noon, there are 37 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Avoyelles Parish with only one death.
That is out of 48 tests conducted in Avoyelles, which means eleven have tested negative.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, a total of 10,297 positive cases are confirmed in the state, with 370 deaths..
The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:
March 22 - First case reported
March 24 - 2 new cases reported, total 3 (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)
March 25 - 2 new cases reported, total 5
March 26 - 3 new cases reported total 8
March 27 - 3 new cases reported, total 11
March 28 - 2 new cases reported, total 13
March 29 - 0 new cases reported, total 13
March 30 - 1 new case reported, total 14
March 31 - 5 new cases reported, total 19
April 1 - 12 new cases reported, total 31, out of a total of 29 tested
April 2 - 3 new cases reported, total 34, out of a total of 46 tested.
April 3 - 3 new cases reported, total 37, out of 48 tested.(Unclear why two more tests, but three more cases)
There are more cases reported in surrounding parishes. Rapides and St. Landry both reporting more positive cases than Avoyelles.
PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:
Catahoula - 6 positive cases with 1 fatal case; out of 12 tests conducted
Concordia - 10 cases, with one death out of 29 tests conducted
Increase of 2 since yesterday, and with first death reported so far.
Evangeline - 18 positive cases out of 117 tests conducted
Lasalle - 2 positive cases out of 127 tests conducted
no increase of cases since yesterday
Pointe Coupee - 13 positive cases out of 85 tests conducted,
increase of 1 case since yesterday
Rapides - 81 positive cases with 4 deaths, out of 954 tests conducted
St. Landry - 68 positive cases with 2 deaths out of 286 tested
no increase of cases since yeterday
West Feliciana - 11 positive cases out of 108 tests conducted
increase of 1 case since yesterday