COVID cases now total 37 in Avoyelles

As of Friday noon, there are 37 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Avoyelles Parish with only one death.

That is out of 48 tests conducted in Avoyelles, which means eleven have tested negative.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, a total of 10,297 positive cases are confirmed in the state, with 370 deaths..

.

The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:

March 22 - First case reported

March 24 - 2 new cases reported, total 3 (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)

March 25 - 2 new cases reported, total 5

March 26 - 3 new cases reported total 8

March 27 - 3 new cases reported, total 11

March 28 - 2 new cases reported, total 13

March 29 - 0 new cases reported, total 13

March 30 - 1 new case reported, total 14

March 31 - 5 new cases reported, total 19

April 1 - 12 new cases reported, total 31, out of a total of 29 tested

April 2 - 3 new cases reported, total 34, out of a total of 46 tested.

April 3 - 3 new cases reported, total 37, out of 48 tested.(Unclear why two more tests, but three more cases)

.

There are more cases reported in surrounding parishes. Rapides and St. Landry both reporting more positive cases than Avoyelles.

PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:

Catahoula - 6 positive cases with 1 fatal case; out of 12 tests conducted

Concordia - 10 cases, with one death out of 29 tests conducted

Increase of 2 since yesterday, and with first death reported so far.

Evangeline - 18 positive cases out of 117 tests conducted

Lasalle - 2 positive cases out of 127 tests conducted

no increase of cases since yesterday

Pointe Coupee - 13 positive cases out of 85 tests conducted,

increase of 1 case since yesterday

Rapides - 81 positive cases with 4 deaths, out of 954 tests conducted

St. Landry - 68 positive cases with 2 deaths out of 286 tested

no increase of cases since yeterday

West Feliciana - 11 positive cases out of 108 tests conducted

increase of 1 case since yesterday