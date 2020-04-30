COVID numbers remain the same in Avoyelles Thursday

While the state and nation showed increases in positive cases of coronavirus infection and deaths, Avoyelles Parish went another day with no change in its official numbers.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports 71 positive cases and seven deaths. Parish officials believe the number of cases is less than the official count due to some infected residents being tested at least twice. The parish has conducted 913 COVID tests.

The state's COVID numbers rose to 28,001 cases and 1862 deaths. Approximately 17,303 of the state's COVID patients have fully recovered.

Nationwide the number of those contracting the disease over the past two months is now at 1,039,909 -- up 3,349 from Wednesday. There have been 60,966 deaths, with 5,850 dying since the Wednesday report was released.