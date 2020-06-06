Four more positive tests brings cumulative total to 155 in Avoyelles

The state reported four more positive cases of COVID-19 in Avoyelles Parish today. That brings the cumulative total to 155.

The number of deaths remains at nine. The last death was reported May 11.

Those figures were released today by the Louisiana Department of Health.

There have been 2,814 deaths in the state of Lousiana There are 42,486 cases reported state wide, with over 425,000 tests conducted.

As of Wednesday, there were two cases of COVID cases hospitalized in Avoyellles.