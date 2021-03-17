This has been a good week for Avoyelles' fight with COVID

this has been a "good week" for Avoyelles Parish in the battle with COVID-19.

Since the Louisiana Department of Health's weekend update on Sunday (March 14), there were 611 test results with a net gain of only three new cases as of Wednesday's totals. The one-day change from Tuesday showed a net loss of two from the parish's pandemic total.

Avoyelles Parish has also been downgraded to "moderate" risk for COVID, shown as yellow on the state health department's risk map. It has spent most of the past year painted a very deep red, for "highest risk."

The parish's official weekly positive rate dropped from 1.5 percent for Feb. 25-March 3 to 0.4 percent for March 4-10. That official positive rate is released every Wednesday. The next rate, for March 11-17, will be reported next Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Avoyelles' year-long pandemic totals were 3,969 cases (3,477/492) and 119 deaths (111/8). The state totals were 439,002 cases and 9,955 deaths.