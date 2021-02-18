Holidays, winter storm yields only 17 test results in Avoyelles' Thursday COVID update

A few holidays followed by ice and snow days resulted in only 17 test results in the COVID update for Avoyelles Parish on Thursday. Of those 17 tests five were positive. There were four positives among 12 molecular lab tests and one positive in the five rapid result diagnostics.

As of Thursday, Avoyelles' pandemic totals were 3,844 cases (3385/459) and 117 deaths (111/6). The state totals were 421,846 cases and 9,406 deaths, counting individuals diagnosed by molecular and rapid result tests.