Lab reporting problem blamed for low COVID numbers in Monday report

Today's update on new COVID cases and deaths in Avoyelles Parish were apparently affected by incomplete laboratory reports. The state Department of Health reported at noon that its technical staff was looking into the problem.

Today's numbers reflected only 28 more tests than Sunday's totals and saw no increase in cases or deaths, remaining at 1070 cases and 32 deaths.

Statewide the Monday update showed an increase of only 562 cases and 24 deaths over Sunday's totals.