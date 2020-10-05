Low-count day continues overall good news for Avoyelles' fight against COVID

It was another low-count day for Avoyelles Parish when the state health department issued its Monday update of COVID-19 cases.

Avoyelles had one new case out of 41 test results in Monday's report, for a 2.4 percent positivity rate -- a figure that would evoke a lot more optimism in a pool of 400 tests than it does in one of 40.

However, it does continue a trend in recent days with daily report's positivity falling below the Phase 3 goal of 5 percent.

The parish's official pandemic totals as of Monday were 1,572 cases, 58 deaths and 24,540 individuals tested.

The state's totals were 168,512 cases, 5,396 deaths and 2,289,595 individuals tested.

The state's one-day positivity rate for 230 new cases out of 7,350 tests for Monday was 3.1 percent.

Avoyelles is currently "halfway home" to having a two-week positivity rate of under 5 percent. The next update on that status will be made this week.

The current two-week figures show Avoyelles with a 6.1 percent rate for Sept. 10-16 and 3.3 percent for Sept. 17-23. This week the health department should report positivity rates for the Thursday-Wednesday weeks of Sept. 24-Sept. 30 and Oct. 1-Oct. 7.

National COVID trackers are giving Louisiana and several other Sunbelt states high marks for turning the tide against the virus while Midwestern and some Western states are seeing infection rates increase. Louisiana was third best on one list, with a rate of new infections of 79 per 100,000 and a 13 percent decrease over the previous two weeks.