Monday is another 'no show' COVID report for Avoyelles

Monday's update for Avoyelles Parish's battle with COVID should be taken with more than a few grains of salt, based on past almost no-show reports in the past.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports there was only four new cases of COVID in Avoyelles since Sunday's report. It should be noted that in the seven days prior to today's update, the parish was averaging 24 new cases per day. In the past, a very low daily increase has been followed by a "catch-up" report well into double digits.

As of Monday, Avoyelles pandemic totals are 2,253 cases (2,132 "confirmed" and 121 "probable) and 70 deaths (68/2).

The state totals as of Monday were 252,136 (236,879/15,257) cases and 6,607 (6,331/276) deaths since the pandemic began in March.