Monday COVID report for Avoyelles: 31 tests, five new cases, no deaths

Maybe its a holiday lag, or just the way the labs process their results, but Monday was another almost "no show" day for Avoyelles Parish in the state's COVID-19 update since Sunday.

There were only five new confirmed cases in Monday's report. There was actually a reduction of one "probable" COVID case overnight. That could be due to the tested individual being from another parish or that his test result was found to be incorrect. There were only 31 tests since Sunday, all molecular tests -- which result in "confirmed" cases.

As of Monday, Avoyelles' 9-month pandemic totals were 2,557 total cases (2,378 confirmed, 179 probable) and 85 deaths (82 confirmed, 3 probable). Statewide totals were 300,539 cases (274,761/25,758) and 7,336 deaths (6,980/356).