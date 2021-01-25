Monday COVID report for Avoyelles: 52 tests, 10 cases, no deaths, 19% positive

It was another low-count Monday report for Avoyelles Parish in today's COVID update from the state health department.

The parish had a net increase of nine cases -- 10 positives in 52 molecular tests and a reduction of one antigen-diagnosed case among four rapid-result tests that were apparently misplaced in Avoyelles' numbers previously. A net increase in single digits is a welcome relief, but the report indicates a 19 percent positive rate among the molecular tests that were reviewed for the Monday report.

The parish's pandemic total as of Monday was 3,364 cases (2,980/384) and 103 deaths (98/5). The state totals were 385,942 cases (339,207/46,735) and 8,590 deaths (8,064/526).