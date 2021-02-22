Monday COVID update: six cases, no deaths

Monday is another light day for COVID in Avoyelles. Today's daily update from the state health department included 34 test results with a net gain of six cases. There were seven new cases among 31 molecular tests in the Monday report, but the state also subtracted a "probable" COVID diagnosis from the parish's rapid results tests.

Avoyelles pandemic totals as of Monday were 3,856 cases (3,396 "confirmed" and 460 "probable") and 117 deaths (111/6). The state totals were 424,644 cases and 9,477 deaths.