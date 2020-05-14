No change in COVID numbers for Avoyelles Thursday

Thu, 05/14/2020 - 1:06pm

After two days of increases, Avoyelles Parish had no new positive test results or deaths related to Coronavirus-2019 in Thursday's official report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The parish has had 78 positive test results and nine deaths since COVID-19 arrived in the parish in March.

As of Thursday, Louisiana had had 33,489 cases and 2,351 deaths. The report noted 1,193 victims hospitalized with 140 on ventilators.

