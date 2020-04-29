No change in COVID numbers for Avoyelles Wednesday

The official numbers for COVID-19 in the parish did not change in today's update from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Avoyelles has still had 71 positive tests since the coronavirus was first identified in the state in March. There have been seven deaths in the parish related to the virus. There have been 890 tests administered.

The statewide numbers for Wednesday were 27,660 cases with 1802 deaths and an estimated 17,303 who have fully recovered.