One more deaths from COVID-19 reported in Avoyelles

The death toll from COVID-19 in Avoyelles Parish rose today is the report from the state council one more death.

There are now a total of eight deaths from the disease in Avoyelles Parish According to state officials.

The age of the youngest person who died in Avoyelles is believed to be in his 40s

Also the number of confirmed cases Parish rose my one since yesterday and now stands at 76.

This news comes as a reminder for everyone to be safe as restrictions on safety measures such as stay at home orders are eased this Friday