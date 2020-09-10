Only three new cases out of 89 tests for Avoyelles in Thursday COVID update

As the state gets ready to move into Phase 3 of the COVID recovery plan, Avoyelles Parish received another very good update from the Louisiana Department of Health -- three new cases out of 89 test results with no additional deaths since Wednesday's update.

The Thursday numbers increase the parish's official pandemic totals to 1,399 cases, 47 deaths and 20,279 tests over the past six months.

A key factor being watched is the daily positivity rate -- the number of COVID infections among the daily test results. For Thursday, the parish had a 3.5 positivity rate. The statewide positivity rate for Thursday's results was 4.7 percent.

The state has had 155,519 cases, 4,991 deaths and 2,009,584 tests since the pandemic began in March.

Earlier this week Avoyelles Parish had low-case updates only to be surprised Wednesday by a 61-case increase.