In its noon report Monday, the state Department of Health noted there have been 130 cases of coronavirus infections in Avoyelles Parish since March. There are still only nine deaths. The last COVID-related death in Avoyelles Parish was on May 11.

The statewide total is 40,341 cases with 2,690 deaths. On the positive side, there were only 661 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 with 86 of those on ventilators.