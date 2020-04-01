Parish-wide curfew approved Avoyelles Police Jury; details to be decided

A curfew in rural areas should be taking effect by this weekend by Avoyelles Police Jury.

This morning the jury passed a resolution to coordinate exact times with towns in the parish so that hopefully the curfew hours will be the same and uniform in all areas of Avoyelles. Police Jury President Kirby Roy II will be conducting a conference call with town mayors Thursday to coordinate times.

The rural area curfew will take effect probably this Friday or Saturday.

The times of the curfew will probably begin at 8 pm for juveniles, 10 pm for adults. The curfew will be lifted at 6 am each morning.

The town of Simmesport has already imposed a curfew within the town limits.

The parish wide curfew is probably be the first time ever for a pandemic in the history of the parish.

It comes in time as the "peak" of cases of COVID-19 is projected to occur in the state of Louisiana over the few weeks. There have been 19 confirmed cases in Avoyelles with one death. Roy said that three more cases will possibly be added today which would make the total 22.