Positive COVID tests reach 141 in Avoyelles while death toll remains at 9

As of the noon report today (June 3), Avoyelles Parish has had 141 positive test results for the coronavirus since the pandemic hit the state in March. There have still been only nine deaths in the parish from the disease. There have been 2,131 tests in the parish.

Statewide totals are 41,133 cases since March with 2,759 deaths. There are currently 617 COVID patients hospitalized with 86 on ventilators.