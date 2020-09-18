Sept. 18 COVID update for Avoyelles: 20 cases, 1 death

COVID caught up to Avoyelles Parish in Friday's pandemic update.

After a very good one-day report on Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health's official update for Avoyelles saw a one-day increase of anaother death and 20 positive results in 266 tests, for a one-day positivity rate of 7.5 percent. The pandemic totals are now 1,461 cases, 53 deaths and 21,844 tests since March. That is a stark contrast to the one case out of 321 tests reflected in the Thursday update.

The state totals as of Friday were 160,283 cases, 5,172 deaths and 2,145,947 tests. The one-day update showed 976 new cases, 29 additional deaths and 22,796 tests, for a one-day positive rate of 4.1 percent.