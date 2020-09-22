Sept. 22 COVID in Avoyelles: 14 new cases, no additional deaths

Avoyelles Parish's one-day report for COVID was back to "normal," with 14 new cases, no additional deaths and 382 tests. That compares to Monday's numbers of one new positive result out of only three tests.

The one-day positivity rate for the Tuesday report was 3.6 percent.

The parish's pandemic totals are 1,483 cases, 53 deaths and 22,369 tests.

Statewide numbers for Tuesday are 162,214 (730 new cases), 5,218 deaths (up 11) and 2,205,935 tests (21,182 increase).