State adjusts total of Avoyelles COVID cases down to 36
COVID cases now total 36 in Avoyelles
As of Saturday noon, there are 36 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Avoyelles Parish with only one death.
This is one less than yesterday, apparently as the state has been made aware that one case was tested twice, as reported by Avoyelles Emergency Director Joey Frank.
That is out of 55 tests conducted in Avoyelles, which means 19 have tested negative.
No new Avoyelles cases were apparent in the totals released by the state.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, a total of 12,496 positive cases are confirmed in the state, with 409 deaths..
.
The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:
March 22 - First case reported
March 24 - 2 new cases reported, total 3 (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)
March 25 - 2 new cases reported, total 5
March 26 - 3 new cases reported total 8
March 27 - 3 new cases reported, total 11
March 28 - 2 new cases reported, total 13
March 29 - 0 new cases reported, total 13
March 30 - 1 new case reported, total 14
March 31 - 5 new cases reported, total 19
April 1 - 12 new cases reported, total 31, out of a total of 29 tested
April 2 - 3 new cases reported, total 34, out of a total of 46 tested.
April 3 - 3 new cases reported, total 37, out of 48 tested.(Unclear why two more tests, but three more cases)
April 4 - 0 new cases reported, total 36, out of 55 tested. (Total adjusted as one case tested twice)
.
In surrounding parishes, Rapides and St. Landry are each reporting more positive cases than Avoyelles:
PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:
Catahoula - 9 positive cases with 1 fatal case; out of 15 tests conducted
Concordia - 10 cases, with one death out of 29 tests
Evangeline - 19 positive cases out of 138 tests conducted
Lasalle - 4 positive cases out of 127 tests conducted
Pointe Coupee - 16 positive cases out of 185 tests conducted
Rapides - 81 positive cases with 4 deaths, out of 954 tests conducted
St. Landry - 45 positive cases with 2 deaths out of 298 tested
West Feliciana - 18 positive cases out of 127 tests conducted