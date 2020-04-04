State adjusts total of Avoyelles COVID cases down to 36

COVID cases now total 36 in Avoyelles

As of Saturday noon, there are 36 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Avoyelles Parish with only one death.

This is one less than yesterday, apparently as the state has been made aware that one case was tested twice, as reported by Avoyelles Emergency Director Joey Frank.

That is out of 55 tests conducted in Avoyelles, which means 19 have tested negative.

No new Avoyelles cases were apparent in the totals released by the state.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, a total of 12,496 positive cases are confirmed in the state, with 409 deaths..

.

The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:

March 22 - First case reported

March 24 - 2 new cases reported, total 3 (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)

March 25 - 2 new cases reported, total 5

March 26 - 3 new cases reported total 8

March 27 - 3 new cases reported, total 11

March 28 - 2 new cases reported, total 13

March 29 - 0 new cases reported, total 13

March 30 - 1 new case reported, total 14

March 31 - 5 new cases reported, total 19

April 1 - 12 new cases reported, total 31, out of a total of 29 tested

April 2 - 3 new cases reported, total 34, out of a total of 46 tested.

April 3 - 3 new cases reported, total 37, out of 48 tested.(Unclear why two more tests, but three more cases)

April 4 - 0 new cases reported, total 36, out of 55 tested. (Total adjusted as one case tested twice)

.

In surrounding parishes, Rapides and St. Landry are each reporting more positive cases than Avoyelles:

PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:

Catahoula - 9 positive cases with 1 fatal case; out of 15 tests conducted

Concordia - 10 cases, with one death out of 29 tests

Evangeline - 19 positive cases out of 138 tests conducted

Lasalle - 4 positive cases out of 127 tests conducted

Pointe Coupee - 16 positive cases out of 185 tests conducted

Rapides - 81 positive cases with 4 deaths, out of 954 tests conducted

St. Landry - 45 positive cases with 2 deaths out of 298 tested

West Feliciana - 18 positive cases out of 127 tests conducted