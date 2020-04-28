State reports 71 COVID cases in Avoyelles

The number of positive Coronavirus-19 tests in Avoyelles increased to 71 -- up from 69 -- in today's official numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health. The number of deaths in the parish remained at 7.

Statewide there have been 27,286 positive tests for COVID-19 and 1,758 deaths. Of those testing positive for the disease, 17,303 are assumed to have fully recovered.

Today's numbers are somewhat disappointing for parish officials, who had been bolstered by almost a week of no increase in total COVID infections. There is still hope the numbers will be revised downward, as they were a few days ago when the total rose only to be drop back to 69 in the next report. Many of those are presumed to have fully recovered.

A graph of Avoyelles' COVID numbers indicates the parish has almost "flattened the curve" over the past week.