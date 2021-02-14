State weekend COVID update reports 213 new COVID cases in Avoyelles

The Sunday COVID update for the entire state of Louisiana reported 1,312 new cases in the state since Friday. The report for Avoyelles Parish indicates 213 of those were in this parish.

All 213 of those new cases were among the 699 molecular test results in the noon report for Sunday. There were no new cases in four rapid result tests.

The parish has had several days of very low incidence, so perhaps this is just an "evening out" of the positive rate -- a "luck of the draw" glitch, and not the start of a really bad trend.

As of Friday, Avoyelles' pandemic total for cases was 3,609 (3,148/461). As of Sunday, it had ballooned to 3,822 (3,361/461). There were no additional deaths, with the death toll remaining at 117 (111/6).

The state numbers are 419,891 cases (362,986/56.905) and 9,292 (8,663/629).