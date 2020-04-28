Statement from Acadian Ambulance Chairman & CEO Richard Zuschlag

Like many of you, I was disheartened by the need to extend the “Stay at Home” order in Louisiana. However, I fully support the Governor’s decision and commend him for his leadership during this crisis.

Governor Edwards’ decision was based on sound science and with the best information available. Unfortunately, Louisiana does not currently meet the guidelines issued by the White House for the phased reopening of states. While the number of cases in some Louisiana regions have plateaued. We are still seeing new cases and hospitalizations in some areas. While other areas may have plateaued, there. And, it’s important to recognize that these new cases became infected during the current restrictions.

We are all anxious to reopen our state’s economy and resume our everyday activities, but we must do it smartly and carefully. No one likes the restrictions we are all facing, but they are absolutely necessary to stop the spread of this deadly virus and to save lives.

Louisiana’s infection rate, per capita, is one of the highest in the nation and much higher than our surrounding states. We need time to ramp up our testing and contact tracing efforts so that we can control spikes that might occur when we reopen.

Acadian’s medics are on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19. We have seen firsthand the devastating effects of the COVID-19 virus on our patients and their families. Yet, despite their concerns for their personal safety - and the safety of their families - our medics continue to work tirelessly, diligently and compassionately in caring for our fellow Louisianans. Our medics don’t have the luxury of staying at home to shield themselves from possible exposure, but many of you do. You must take this risk seriously.

On behalf of our dedicated medics, please stay at home, follow social distancing and wear a mask if you must go out in public. Your life, and the lives of others, may depend on it.

May God bless you and keep you safe.

Richard Zuschlag

Acadian Chairman & CEO