Three new cases of COVID for Avoyelles Friday

Avoyelles Parish's number of total positive tests for coronavirus during the pandemic reached 181 in the state's latest report released Friday. The increase of three is among 500 new cases statewide. The parish had gone one day with no increase in cases. The nine deaths figure has remained unchanged since May 11.

One reason for Avoyelles' steady growth in positive cases is a fairly successful mobile testing program. As of Thursday, the random testing program had performed 260 tests. The program began June 1 and will end June 26. It takes about 3 to 5 days for results. Of the results received so far, eight individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday, the state had had 44,995 cases of COVID-19 with 2,883 deaths. The state has had averaged 416 new cases a day over the past seven days, with Friday's 523 being the highest.

While the consistent number of new cases is concerning, it is far below the state's peak infection rate of 2,700 cases in one day on April 2.