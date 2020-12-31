Thursday COVID update: 39 cases, no deaths

Thursday's one-day COVID numbers were not as high as Wednesday's, but still showed a double-digit increase in new cases for Avoyelles Parish.

The Thursday update found 39 positive results in 460 tests -- 27 in 413 molecular tests and 12 in 47 rapid-result antigen tests. There were no additional deaths in Avoyelles Parish since Wednesday's report.

As of Thursday, Avoyelles' pandemic totals were 2,695 cases (2,471/224) and 90 deaths (86/4). The state totals were 315,275 cases (285,477/29,798) and 7,488 deaths (7,115/373).

There will be no update on New Year's Day or on Saturday. Sunday's update from the state health department will contain lab test results for three days.