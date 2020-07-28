Tuesday COVID for Avoyelles: 851 cases, 24 deaths
Tue, 07/28/2020 - 12:22pm
According to Tuesday's noon update from the Louisiana Department of Health, Avoyelles Parish had nine new COVID cases and no additional deaths since Monday's report. The parish's totals are 851 cases and 24 deaths.
However, officials in a position to know indicate the parish may have bad news later this week as the state's figures are not completely uptodate.
Statewide there are 111,038 cases and approximately 3700 deaths